Picking pockets
Donald Trump is soliciting contributions to his legal defense fund. But, as a supposed billionaire, shouldn’t he be able to afford lawyers (whom he often doesn’t pay anyway) on his own? It looks like this career criminal and conman is continuing his grift of enriching himself at his gullible followers’ expense.
Michael Bleiweiss Methuen
Laser focused
A Sound Off writer claims there is a Trump fixation and this one time I agree with him. There are the fixations that a criminal should be indicted for committing crimes, that a person who attacks a seat of government should not lead that government, that truth is important, that loyalty should be earned, and that public service should benefit the public.
Greg Coleman Haverhill
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.