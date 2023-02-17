Apples and oranges
A citizen of Windham can sit home and compare COVID regulations of NYC to Chinese rules if he chooses, but sitting in Windham is not a lot like sharing confined space with millions of other potentially infected people. New York is no banana republic; Texas is no free state. One rule cannot apply to all. The entire population of Windham is far less than those lost to COVID in NYC.
Greg Coleman Haverhill
Anyone paying attention?
Like many Americans I had assumed my nation’s airspace was being monitored, but apparently it took a private photographer in Montana to alert our fragile fighting military that there are swarms of foreign spy craft in our skies every day.
Nick Mcnulty Windham
You get what you pay for
I saw a story that the city was going to do a study about elected officials’ salaries. I don’t have a problem with that considering inflation is over 13% for the last two years. There are licensed employees with a starting pay of $23 per hour. One position has been open since 2018. You’ll never find qualified people at this rate. Get with the times and at least offer a competitive rate.
Steven Comei Haverhill
No iphone for me
People have to stop assuming “everybody” has an iphone. When I call customer service, I don’t want to hear that I can track an order or set up an account with an “iphone.” I want service from a live person who does their job. I’m not spending $1,000 on a phone! This is why young people are broke: buying expensive phones.
Rose Titus Andover
