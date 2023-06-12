Indictment distraction

Friday’s top story was missing from the front page of the newspaper. Biden under bribery investigation! Just another attempt by the left to distract from reality.

Jeff Martineau Methuen

Needs closer look

The PGA and Saudi Arabian LIV golf organizations are planning to merge and the press is treating it as a done deal. But where are the antitrust regulators? Since this would form an international golf monopoly, the Justice Department and FTC should be reviewing and blocking it as anti-competitive. But, I’ve heard nothing about that.

Michael Bleiweiss Methuen

