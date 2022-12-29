Broaden your perspective
You printed in Sound Off a contribution: U.S. government should ban mRNA vaccines because they were not tested properly, have adverse effects, and there’s a less than 1% fatality rate? Seriously? If there is a less than 1% fatality rate it is because so many are vaccinated. There were tens of thousnads dying daily from COVID-19 until finally a vaccine was discovered and distributed. People need to take information from more than one source.
Greg Coleman Haverhill
Cold there, too
The liberal media was upset with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for dropping off a busload of undocumented migrants at Kamala Harris’ residence in freezing cold temperatures on Christmas Eve. What temperature do they think it was in Texas? Perhaps if our fearless border czar and her feeble boss visited the border once in a while, they’d know the answer to that question.
Ryan McNamara Salem, N.H.
