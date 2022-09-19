Stuck in last place
Scott Kerman’s column, “Stuck in the middle,” was hilarious! Siblings through all of this; and “shut up” and take it! Although I was “the baby,” I never had my own clothes, dad ran through everyone else’s name before mine, and – as a Christmas baby – “this is for your birthday and Christmas!” We deal with it, and laugh now.
Litigation won’t solve it
The Biden administration will consider “litigation options” this week against Republican governors sending migrants from the border to Democratic cities, but won’t actually do anything to stop the flood of migrants at the border. That’s rich. They obviously are out of touch with the reality that they set this fire.
Good people do right thing
What’s wrong with the people in Martha’s Vineyard? They were supposed to be horrified at having to deal with all these dark-skinned asylum seekers, but instead they showed true Christian charity, welcomed these families and treated them like human beings. They took all the fun out of a cruel political stunt. I hope they’re happy.
Please explain
I don’t understand: Migrants walk across the border illegally and think they can choose where they want to go?
Down with millionaires tax
Massachusetts has a $3 billion surplus. I am nowhere near being a millionaire but I will vote against this question. Why raise taxes when it’s not necessary and also the question reads “subject to appropriation by the Legislature – meaning it’s not guaranteed to go to education as promised.
No laughing matter
Anyone who makes light of the immigrant situation on Martha’s Vineyard should re-examine their conscience. Politicians using innocent lives to make political points are shameless. Look up the Reverse Freedom Rides of 1962. Remember, as soon as that same politician you support finds you expendable, he’ll be just as heartless.
Borderline crazy
I do not understand why Joe Biden is not being impeached over what’s happening at the Southern border. Our laws are being ignored and broken. The Democratic majority in Congress is not doing the will of their constituents. Please vote Republican in November.
Subscription suggestion
I just renewed my subscription online. I was unable to screenshot the acknowledgment page “due to security policy.” Have no printer and got no email acknowledgment of the payment. Please change the procedure to at least acknowledge via email.
Leader with dignity
Queen Elizabeth was more than simply a British monarch. She took her constitutional role and duties very seriously and lived up to her pledge on ascending the throne to dedicate her life to serving her people, with grace and dignity. Quite a contrast with some other would-be monarchs we know.
Need broad representation
To the Methuen resident diminishing Eunice’s work: I hope you are happy with a representative whose main focus is on what he can get for his city of Lawrence. Eunice, on the other hand, supported the entire district and would have supported your needs as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.