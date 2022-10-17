An option to pursue
Why doesn’t Methuen participate in an electric aggregation program? The town of North Andover has partnered with Direct Energy for a supply rate of $.25710. National Grid wants to increase their supply rate to $.33891 on Nov. 1. Town councilors should look into this asap.
Millionaire tax unfair
I do not make a million dollars a year and never will. I’m concerned though, that a group that wants more money can push to make another group pay more in taxes. The state sales tax for all of us is 5%, yet they want a group to pay 9%. When they want more money, what group will they go after then?
Trouble with Question 2
Ballot Question 2 forces dental Insurance companies to use 83% of insurance premiums on patient dental costs. The state also prevents insurance companies from raising their rates to cover this.
Make way to Methuen
Methuen is learning what we in Lawrence have known for years: People who buy homes load them up with more than one family. Across from my place a two-apartment home is being rented like a boarding house. Lawrence is oversaturated, so now on to Methuen. Methuen better look into this: more people, and less street parking will result.
Will money win?
Will the people of N.H. vote for the candidate with the most money? We are all seeing tons of ads for Maggie Hassen on Massachusetts media. While it appears the Democrats are out of favor, and the Republicans are poised to win big, I wonder if the people are ready for a change, or will they simply vote for Maggie Hassen because she has the most money.
Graffiti is vandalism
Why is defacing artwork with graffiti any more noteworthy than the thousands of other places graffiti appears? Let’s call it what it is, vandalism.
No on Question 1
You make $2 million a year. That will cost you $40,000 in new taxes. Will you say, “No big deal, I can afford it,” or will you raise the prices of your services or products? Don’t be fooled. We will all be paying more, not just the rich.
Think, then vote
The Strategic Petroleum Reserve was initially built to be an oil reserve in the case of war or major emergency. It was built when we were highly dependent on foreign oil. It was not developed as a tool to fight inflation. Think, and vote responsibly.
Tax cuts? Really?
Maura Healey says she will cut taxes. When has a Democrat ever cut taxes? The last Democratic governor raised our sales tax to 6.25%. Geoff Diehl has my vote. We need balance in our state before we become California.
No barrel of laughs
The city of Methuen has a website. I suggest that my fellow residents log on and read about the new trash and recycling system. Many of you don’t seem to know or understand how it works. You can’t leave your junk on the curb. They won’t take it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.