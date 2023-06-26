Thanks, Dr. Kolbe
I want to thank Dr. Kolbe’s for his prescient description of Trump. It is also a necessary warning. If Trump gets elected again, fascists will be in power in the White House, thumping the Bible and wrapping themselves in the flag.
Michael Bresnahan Lawrence
He knew what he was doing
This week Ted Xenakis wrote that Trump believes he has the right to hold onto papers under the Presidential Papers Act. Trump’s attorney general and others testified that he was told he must turn those papers over to the national archives. POTUS 45 said recently he did not want to obey the subpoena because had clothing mixed in among the papers. He chose wardrobe over national security. Can’t defend that behavior..
Greg Coleman Haverhill
Where’s Joe?
Checking my Eagle-Tribune every morning for some “fact based journalism” about the very credible bribery charges against President Joe Biden at least being investigated, came up empty again today.
Nick McNulty Windham
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.