Ridiculous exercise
Jim Jordan is leading a committee to investigate how Capitol security was overrun Jan. 6, 2021. He hypocritically sent subpoenas to many after he refused to obey a subpoena to investigate who caused the attempted coup. His answer is simple; his hero, former POTUS 45, caused the insurrection and refused to offer any support to stop the violence. His investigation is a farce. He knows why: He was there.
Greg Coleman
Haverhill
Backbone, please
I know elected Democrats in Congress have a vested interest in suppressing the truth about Jan. 6, the Biden laptop, COVID, and weaponized government attacking regular Americans. But where are the rank-and-file Democrats showing their outrage at their party sinking into the party of authoritarian corruption?
Nick McNulty
Windham
