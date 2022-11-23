Enforce the rules
On Oct. 23, the editor of the Eagle-Tribune provided ground rules for the Sound Off column. Why are these rules, particularly for content, not followed? Case in point: The submission by Michael Veves of Haverhill Friday, Nov. 18.
Mark Coryea Atkinson
Really? The Monday headline story is about a special-interest, million-dollar state appropriation, while stories concerning the Ukrainian invasion by Russia and other important news stories are downplayed. I long for The Eagle-Tribune run by the Rogers family given the agenda driven news coverage now in vogue at North of Boston Media.
Devin St. John Lawrence
