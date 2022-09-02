Political investigation
The FBI has given a whole new meaning to the words “justice is blind.” It is indeed blind. They pick and choose whose life they will disrupt and invade. Our system of true justice has given way to
Not a ‘fair share’
I think it shouldn’t matter how much you have or make, “fair share” taxes should be the same percent for everyone, not more for those that have or make more. Remember you might be one of them – I am hoping – but who knows.
Storytime?
I am shocked by the number of people who listen to and buy into Biden’s made-up old-time stories. He picks a person or one of his relatives and creates a story from the past to sucker people into the poor-little-Joe scenario to justify the foolish policies he is pushing on us.
Not enough time
Speaking as a teacher, know what would help with burnout? Giving us adequate planning and meeting time during the school day, so we aren’t bringing home hours upon hours of work nightly. The expectation that one 50-minute period is enough for me to plan six classes a day, while also grading, preparing for meetings, replying to emails, and calling families is ridiculous.
We did, they didn’t
So you worked hard, saved and scrimped to send your child to college and make it so they didn’t have student debt when they graduated. Do you deserve any relief? That’s a big “no” according to Elizabeth Warren – only those who didn’t. It’s way past time to vote her out.
Do some digging
Before you start losing your mind over student loan forgiveness, why not research the numbers of Republicans in Congress and the Senate who have forgiven PPP loans?
Not playing in that sandbox
Is this a joke ? MAGA-hat wearing Xenakis Is getting a column? Wow, I didn’t realize The Eagle-Tribune was that desperate for help. Guess I know what day I won’t be getting the paper.
No endorsement here
Hopefully the citizens of Methuen and Haverhill will come out in huge numbers to elect anyone but Parvel Payano to the Senate. Payano has no interest in Methuen or Haverhill. His only interest is in North Lawrence.
Big number, no outcry
The average debt cancellation for PPP loans was $95,700. Strange I didn’t hear the cries of socialism then.
To ‘Red meat’
You probably also believe those 87,000 new IRS agents are only going after people making over $400K a year? The Democrats never cease to amaze, just like buying votes by paying off college debt. Guess who’s paying for that genius? Some people are beyond hope.
A barrel of relief
Thank goodness Methuen is finally going to mandatory barrels for trash. This should cure the problem of me picking up my neighbor’s trash weekly as they put out in flimsy trash bags.
