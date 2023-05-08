Accessibility failures
Open meeting law violations, accessible features not added to new construction, city hires ADA coordinator with no experience. No wonder this city has so many problems. Access to programs and series is a lawful right and Methuen continues to fail at the basics of accommodations for those with disabilities. The question is why? I know the answer to that: no commitment by the city to create a process of internal oversight.
Sid Harris Methuen
Time travel?
I’m dismayed and aggravated by the many mistakes in The Eagle-Tribune. Particularly laughable: The May 7, 2023 Sunday edition in which the “Mass. Calendar” lists events occurring April 29. Does the Eagle know something I don’t? Can I travel back in time to attend? Who’s minding the store?
Jeanne Walkauskas Haverhill
