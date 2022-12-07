To ‘Blame it on Biden’
The author of Blame it on Biden obviously favored the former leader. The ‘slanderous fraudulent election of President’ Biden as he erroneously spews is so blatantly false. Biden has inherited all of these issues that the writer rants are President Biden’s fault. President Biden is not senile as the writer says. Trump lied and was a constant embarrassment to our country. Is this person forgetting Jan. 6 – and the white supremacist and Kayne West who were invited to Mara Lago.
Phylis Watson Methuen
Just say no, we won’t go!
Most Americans have a term for cities and states that reinstate unconstitutional mask mandates at this time of every year starting in 2020: “Places where we won’t spend our time or money.”
Nick McNulty Windham
