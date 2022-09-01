Worthy of a trouncing
Every day that far-left radicals try to paint their political opponents in the majority of the country as “traitors”, “extremists”, “Nazis”, and “white supremacists” because they cannot engage in and win any political debates of substance, they move ever closer to the coming shellacking they so richly deserve this November.
To ‘roots’
Another Democrat. Don’t confuse immigration with the mass exodus of illegals coming across the border.! We have a fair immigration system when it’s allowed to work. Everything was fine with them until they started showing up in their neighborhood. The shoe’s on the other foot now.
Thanks for nothing
To the inconsiderate person who sideswiped my parked silver Volvo with their teal green car outside the CVS on Turnpike Street in North Andover and drove away: classic Merrimack Valley behavior.
Disagree with endorsement
I just read the recent endorsement of Pavel Payano for state senator by Frank Moran, Andy Vargas and Juana Matias. My gosh, their noses must have grown by 10 inches. All the things they were giving him kudos for are half truth at best. He’s not the shining light.
Lawrence teacher turnover
Has anyone at the state level taken a serious look at the very, very high attrition rate among teachers from Lawrence High School? As responsible leaders you should be looking at the group of people Jeff Riley has stuck the high school with and how they are driving teachers out.
No follow-through
So now it has been three months since the mayor and City Council promised to do something about the horrible road conditions at Farrwood Drive in Haverhill. And still nothing – not surprising.
Connect the dots
Joe Biden said we can get rid of Title 42 at our southern border because the pandemic is over, but he is using the pandemic to justify college loan forgiveness. See the hypocrisy? Oh, and students don’t have to begin repaying the rest of their loan until after the midterms.
Lack of experience
Maura Healy has been in the Attorney General’s office for the last 17 years. She has no business experience and now wants to run all aspects of our state? How does she think she is qualified to run the state? Don’t vote for her, big mistake.
Just shameful
No words, no excuses: The opening day for staff for Lawrence Public Schools went by with no National Anthem played for opening ceremonies.
A girl and a gator
A young girl is walking her “pet” alligator, Wally, through a Philly splash park. The alligator is considered her “emotional support pet.” I guess we have lost our sense of reasoning when an alligator qualifies as “support.”
How to help teachers
{span id=”docs-internal-guid-40faca2e-7fff-03ba-5ac5-5ca9db66108d”}{span id=”docs-internal-guid-b2b3db45-7fff-6b73-836c-e41c0aecc9bf”}I just read the piece on teacher burnout and there was mention of support. Lately school and{/span} districts have been more likely to support the parents and their wild claims than to support their staff. If a staff feels actual support, and not just words at a staff meeting, they will feel more valued and fulfilled by their work leading to less burnout.{/span}
