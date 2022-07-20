Great column, Kerman
What a beautiful article from Scott Kerman in todays paper. Truer words were never spoken! The reference to the older man who used to watch the kids play street hockey from his window, and how the kids honored him at his funeral, was especially moving. Keep up the good work, Scott!
Bigger type, please
I hope if I ever do something bad enough that it makes the paper The Eagle-Tribune will use the same font they used for Sunday’s real estate transactions. Nobody could read it!
Question on sex ed
Massachusetts state legislators are promoting sex education standards in schools that include teaching about gender identity. If they’re going to teach kids that people can change their gender, does that mean they’ll be canceling biology classes that teach about chromosomes that determine gender which can never be altered and changed?
Know your blinker
To the writer of the post complaining about drivers not using the turn signal. The person states the turn signal is the “little stick on the right side of the steering wheel.” It is actually on the left side of the wheel. Someone that doesn’t know their left from right should not be giving driving instructions.
A green disaster
Did you see the news regarding Sri Lanka? The government switched to “green” fertilizer to replace chemical fertilizer. Now there is 80% less food and a hunger crisis. Green does not work.
Gun saved lives
Three people were tragically killed in a mall in Indiana this week. There would have been more victims but a good guy with a gun was there and shot the killer dead. Of course, between CNN and MSNBC’s Jan. 6 coverage it will be reported as a gun-control issue: “When are we going to do something like banning all guns?!”
Smart reasoning
Good to see a well-reasoned argument from the New York Daily News in “Approve protections for Documented Dreamers” in Monday’s Eagle-Tribune. Even those of us that oppose open borders and think the Biden-era immigration policies are a disaster agree that patriotic immigrants need a path to citizenship and protections under the law, regardless of how they got here.
Miniscule listings
In Sunday’s real estate listings I see that the area covered expanded. Unfortunately the print size decreased considerably. Most people buying the physical paper are older readers and using glasses and a magnifying glass. It was impossible to read. Please increase the size of the font and remember your audience.
Hot top-ic
To paving: If you pave it you don’t have to mow or maintain it. Plus you can park as many cars on it as possible without getting stuck. Plus when they have huge parties there’s parking. No matter how bad things get, there are some that are unscathed. Take notes!
