Special Day in Haverhill
The Hilldale Overpass Bridge was dedicated to Ted and Mary Murphy. These two are amazing people for all they do for the city of Haverhill, especially the young people. Their generosity over 60 years is truly amazing. Thank you for who you are!
High cost of Halloween
It’s that silly season again and I don’t mean politically. It’s the amount of money that people are spending on Halloween decorations for their yards. It amazes me how they can justify the outlay when all you hear and read about is how expensive gas, food and utilities are. It must be nice to have so much discretionary income.
I’m a fan
Great columns by Theodore Xenakis on Wednesdays.
Check on housing
What are we doing in Methuen about one-family homes turned into two to three family homes? The trash is out of control! It doesn’t fit in the one trash can and one recycling container. Is someone looking into what is going on? Wake up Methuen: We are slowing becoming an undesirable city.
Be fair in headlines
In a Thursday headline, you said Diehl is a pro-Trump Republican, but failed to say that Healey is a pro-Biden Democrat. Real bias at work here.
Level-headed voting
Inflation is painful, but it is caused by the war in Ukraine. It will be short lived. However, if Trump and his appointees get in, pain to us and the country and the world will be long lasting. We all need to vote with our heads.
Live debate please
John Fetterman is clearly unfit to run for the Senate in Pennsylvania, but he finally agreed to a debate, with a computer using closed captioning so he can understand his opponent. This is because he had a near-fatal stroke in May. Maggie Hassan, meanwhile, is also holding out for one debate only, refusing to be on the same stage with Don Bolduc, and with a computer present, as well. What is her disability?
What really happened
Don’t be fooled by the rhetoric from the Democrat media coverage of the story of the Venezuela 50, just read the facts. An island full of virtue-signaling liberals with “Hate Has No Home Here” and “No Human Is Illegal” lawn signs suddenly found these migrants in their midst. They came out, took pictures with the brown people, then called the military to have them taken off the island and interned. Those are the facts.
One-sided coverage
Hear, hear, to Joseph D’Agati’s letter addressing how biased our once beloved LET ( I wonder how many people know what that acronym means) is. I no longer even bother reading the AP, or writers from any of America’s large city newspapers. There is simply no point. It seems that the only place where there is truth is the sports page and an obituary section. The rest is nothing but spin and outright lies.
