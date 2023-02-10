Missing the greats
So many music legends have passed: Della Reese, Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Andy Williams, Vic Damone, Glen Campbell, B.B. King, Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr. … Most recent is the great songwriter, Burt Bacharach, who said “music lifts your heart.” I believe that, but in today’s musical world I no longer hear that heartfelt sound. And with every football halftime show, I long for a marching band.
Paula Giuffrida Hampstead
Bad behavior 2020
While liberal pundits are busy clutching their pearls over GOP outbursts during Biden’s lame State of the Union address, remember that Trump’s SOTU in 2020 included three walkouts, an “HR3” chant, and a torn-up speech – all courtesy of the Democrats.
Ryan McNamara Salem, N.H.
Get going with prosecution
The DOJ has not charged the most recent former president with a single thing, perhaps because they may not have proof beyond a reasonable doubt. I believe they should begin immediately. If one prosecution fails, there is a limitless supply of other crimes to pursue. Odds are he will respond like the colonel in “A Few Good Men” and he can reap what he sowed. .
Greg Coleman Haverhill
