I also disagree with the student loan forgiveness, not because it helps people or is unfair to those who already repaid their loans. But because it does nothing to curb rising college costs. And if you call this free tuition, look again how far $10,000 to $20,000 goes. Not far at all.
Canceled my subscription today after 30-plus years. Xenakis gets a column, rate increase, no print Tuesday or Saturday? You might as well be Fox News. Local, unbiased journalism is dead in the Merrimack Valley. So very disheartening.
I was confused after reading the recent editorial on our local newspaper pricing models and justifications. I also read the American Press Institute study that states a seven-day median cost for digital news across 100 variable markets and circulations in the U. S. is $10. Time to go paperless.
Twelve years of school will not take a person as far as it did in 1950 when a high-school graduate could make a decent living for a family. We would do well to expand that a few years.
Just a few words of praise: I am enjoying reading “Further Review” with such topics as Ferris Wheel,Court Marshall, Statue of Liberty to mention a few. Please continue to present new topics.
Kids in Haverhill schools could have had a normal start to the school year for a change, but no. Teachers decide to protest! Why didn’t you try to negotiate during the summer or now without a protest? Was your vacation not long enough? Ridiculous you’re doing this now.
A story on the president’s speech was buried in the Tribune. It should have been on the front page.
The MAGA people really only want a white America. They thought Trump would get there, but he only made us hate each other. Do you really want to fight a war against your own families? That is where we are headed if the Maga people refuse to be good Americans.
How is it that some of these sound offs are well over the 50 word limit? It cuts me off at 50: Just sayin!
Biden’s speech earlier this month was the saddest, most divisive speech a president has ever given. So, if I believe in a secure border, meritocracy, fiscal responsibility, not censoring the media that doesn’t agree with him, not weaponizing the FBI and DOJ against political opponents, etc., then I am a semi-fascist?
Why is the mayor of Lawrence determining that a police captain should be suspended? Maybe the officer told the mayor that he was doing a bad job of running the city. Smacks of Trumpism. Not a way to run a city or a country. Brian DePena has not been crowned king.
You’re right. Nobody listens. They will all fall victim to their own ignorance when these people take over our country. I’m listening very closely. By the way, it’s not the Republicans that want to defund the police: Are you listening?
