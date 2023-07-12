Ocean needs its ‘vultures’
Beaches closed due to bacteria: My thoughts about this unfortunate situation is that I believe lobsters and crabs are considered the vultures of the ocean floor. They scavenge for dead animals and debris. The lobster industry takes out millions and therefore not much is left to clean the ocean floor, much like leaving your house rug or floor left unvacuumed or cleaned. More thought is needed about eating lobster.
Paula Giuffrida Hampstead
Blame bad behavior
It is concerning that a teacher can be brought up on charges of “accosting/annoying” a student in Haverhill. Today teachers are expected to tolerate the bad behavior of their students and they have little recourse. What caused this reaction from the teacher? From what I’ve read in the newspaper, there is a contingency of students in Haverhill schools whose behavior is outrageous and disrespectful to their peers, the teaching staff and school administration. Now a teacher’s livelihood is in jeopardy.
Ann-Marie Casey Seabrook
