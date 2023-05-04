Careful what you ask for
Moms for Liberty, affiliated with Republicans and unChristianlike evangelicals, want to ban books with “pornography.” They will have to take aim at Shakespeare, Dickens, Balzac, lots of Renaissance writing, the Greek comedies and tragedies, Toni Morrison, and their “beloved” Bible: Rachel and Leah, Onanism, Adam and Eve decked out in fig leaves, Song of Solomon, you name it, ‘tis in ‘da Bible. These people are an infection of democracy and our libraries.
Kim Casey Haverhill
Done with Biden
Bob Scimone, you beat me to the punch. Mr. Keller’s Sound Off is both laughable and sad. I don’t see how we can survive another five-and-a-half years of this administration. Whether you like Trump or not, we were on the track to such greatness until smirking Joe Biden erased everything by the stroke of a pen .
John Wezesa Haverhill
Empty words
New Hampshire, the “Live Free or Die” state ... unless: You want to choose whether or not to have a child, confide in your teachers about your feelings and sexual preference; also, unless you are poor and require medical care, and unless you are a veteran in need, and unless you find yourself homeless, or are not yet a citizen. I wish they would live up to their motto.
Greg Coleman Haverhill
I hope they get help
When I saw someone brand Ted Xenakis as a “white supremacist,” I must admit I knew I was reading the rantings of a member of a very disturbed and confused political movement on the left today. Apparently unless you are pro-race riots and in favor of politically motivated teacher’s union lawyers rewriting our history to brainwash our children, you are a “white supremacist”.
Nick McNulty Windham
