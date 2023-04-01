A true gentleman
A very special thank you to Methuen Police officer Jacob St.Onge. I attended the Methuen band concert and there were no seats left so I stood. This young man was kind and caring enough to get a chair that belonged to him and bring it to me so I might enjoy the show. My heartfelt thanks for his kindness.
Patty O’Neil Methuen
The rich get richer
It was recently revealed that the overwhelming majority of state housing tax breaks went to building market-rate and luxury housing, rather than affordable housing. It’s reminiscent of the 2020 pandemic PPP loans, when most of the funds went to giant corporations, not the small businesses they were supposed to save. It shows that the rich will always find a way to funnel money to themselves at the expense of us ordinary Americans.
Michael Bleiweiss Methuen
Meeting smoke and mirrors
Shame on the City Council of Haverhill for voting for a sham special vote in June, spending $92,000 to repeal proposition 2-1/2. The sole reason for this is to limit the number of voters who will show up, so they can pass the debt exclusion. Sorry taxpayers for the inflation mess, we’ll just pile it on and have you pay more taxes. The vote has nothing to do with the new Consentino School.
Steve Zottu Bradford
Who needs enforcement?
There is an alternative to police, and it is unfolding in Democratic-run cities nationwide. They are called crime waves.
Nick McNulty Windham
Really bad idea
Congratulations should go out to District Attorney Bragg for “bragging” about his indictment against President Trump. All he has done is further mobilize former President Trump’s followers, greatly increasing his popularity in the current polling. He should have listened to his staff, and not continued doing what he did. President Trump can save America from its current disaster.
Ron Dionne Haverhill Just say yes
If medical science says I can have a baby or not; if science allows me to change gender; if I choose Jesus or Muhammad; if I choose no one; if I choose everyone – who has the right to tell me I am not allowed? Freedom is freedom and should only have restrictions based on the common good, not the ideas of other individuals’ personal choice.
Greg Coleman
Haverhill
