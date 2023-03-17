Is this what we want?
Too many Fox watchers have not seen the admitted lies concerning the election by their favorite hosts. To whitewash this country almost losing its democracy is borderline insanity. Find the truth, watch full videos from the insurrection, not cherry-picked calm. Focus on re-regulating Trump’s deregulation on the RRs and banks – not Hunter Biden’s laptop. Trump is a danger to this country. He and now DeSantis are being cheered on by Putin.
Sandra Brown
Merrimac
Reminder: due process
It would be great if all those leftist civil libertarians advocating for anyone inside the Capitol on Jan. 6 to be thrown in a hole for years as political prisoners also supported even basic, Constitutional prosecution of all the race rioters in BLM/Antifa (some of them actual murderers, unlike any Jan. 6thers) from 2020. Anyone on the left remember equal justice under the law?
Nick McNUlty
Windham
I’ll take Baker
Make America honest again: Charlie Baker for president.
Joe Roberts
Haverhill
