More TB12 please
He is the GOAT. Comparisons to other athletes do not withstand scrutiny. Tom Brady will land in a perfect spot, like when he first went to Tampa. And he will end his Hall of Fame career on his terms. And I will gladly watch.
Nick McNulty Windham
A real tearjerker
I don’t remember ever tearing up when I read the front page, but Sunday’s Tribune had me going! What a beautiful story by Terry Date of the kids brought back from the Dominican Republic by that heroic, compassionate man. Thank you, Capt. John Nicoll, for showing us that there are real heroes here, in real life!
Susan Walsh North Andover
Better jobs for Santos
The forever-lying Rep. George Santos was only qualified for two positions: Head coat clerk and bathroom attendant.
Tom Riley Bradford
Do your research
If you were a city councilor in Haverhill and part of the process of choosing a second cable company, wouldn’t you look at the reviews of Breezeline Cable. They are all one star!
Neil Miller Haverhill
Not Dems fault
A Sound Off writer said George Santos the liar lies so much he should change parties and he could be president. It was not the Democrats who elected him – or the other top Republican liar, ex-president 45.
Greg Coleman Haverhill
