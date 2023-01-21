So discouraging
What a sad commentary that students are regularly absent – or there but don’t attend classes – at Haverhill High School. So, we had to pay to have a bus available to bring them home when they are caught “wandering “ the building and “ refuse” to go to class when asked? Let their parents pick them up!
If they get called often, maybe they will get the message across to their kids to go to school and go to class. Save the city gas and bus costs.
Sylvia Francescone
Groveland
What a crock
Another politician discovered the Golden Trough in Washington D.C. Lori Trahan was for term limits when she got elected. Now, typically, she is against them because the law is too rigid? Spoiler alert: Simple law – three terms for you and two terms for Ed Markey. What’s rigid? This is Marty Mehan all over again. My people can’t live without me to fight for truth, justice and the American Way.
Mike Dulong
Haverhill
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.