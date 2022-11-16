Recycling roadblocks
Under its new recycling policy, Methuen gave all households 95-gallon totes with the option of exchanging them for a more manageable 35-gallon version. After a month of trying to exchange mine, I was told they had run out before getting back to me. Further, the mayor decided to stop collecting recycling from condominium complexes. So much for the city’s commitment to maximizing recycling participation.
Michael Bleiweiss Methuen
Did you realize?
Two of the Sound Off articles in the Thursday, Nov. 10, edition of The Eagle-Tribune were the same as Wednesday, Nov. 9? They were “Just Not True” and “But This Is True.” Was there a test we were supposed to pass to make sure we were paying attention? If so, I passed!
Kathleen Giacobbe
Plaistow
Issues with columnsThe columns by the Heritage Foundation and Enterprise Institute in Sunday’s edition are extremely disingenuous and biased. For the past century, the Republican party has been devoted to funneling more and more wealth and power to the rich and giant corporations at the expense of the rest of us. These two think tanks were specifically founded to create narratives that serve this purpose.
Michael Bleiweiss Methuen
On the clock
Tick tock, tick tock, tick tock: How long will it take to find enough “votes “ to steal another election?
Rich Fitzgerald Salem, N.H.
