Trashy decision
Methuen’s new trash pick-up company and their fees for big items will just encourage illegal dumping in wooded areas and parking lots. Thanks, City Council, for this ridiculous vote.
Warren, do your job
With Joe Biden failing so dramatically there is blood in the water and the likes of Elizabeth Warren will certainly contemplate another failed presidential run. How many times are we going to allow this while she completely neglects her senatorial duties? If she runs again she should leave the Senate.
A dangerous drive
Currant Hill Road in Lawrence as it turns into Railroad Street in Methuen has copious amounts of vegetation and tree branches growing into the road that obscure the view of oncoming vehicles on this curving section of road. It will probably take a head-on collision before something is done about it.
Trump is great
Trump never lied about anything. He did everything he said he would do. American has never been better than when he was president. How can you say he was un-American? Trump had nothing to do with that protest, so don’t blame him. Biden’s a plague.
Payano doesn’t show up
Driving all around South Lawrence you see signs for Pavel Payano for state Senate. The only problem is he has never represented the people of South Lawrence — all signs and no action. This is a city councilor who has misses many council meetings. Why elect a dud?
To ‘arm teachers with guns’
Most teachers are not comfortable toting weapons into the classroom. Our educators are already expected to be surrogate parents, behavioral specialists and babysitters. It’s unrealistic to require them to become police, as well. Get over the “good guy with a gun” myth.
Come to your senses, please
It appears that the GOP isn’t interested in accountability for treasonous crimes that could destroy America’s democracy, as much as they are focused on defeating those evil dangerous despicable Dems by any means necessary. But Democrats don’t really hate America, or God, or you.
Nothing more than hearsay
Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony is being lauded by the ultra-left media as their Jan 6 savior. Unfortunately her entire testimony is based on hearsay. It was immediately refuted by those she named, but they will never be called to testify. This investigation is a complete sham.
We know who is lying
If former president DJT wishes to rebut any Jan. 6 Commission witnesses, he may do so under oath rather than in the privacy of home on his cellphone under secret service protection.
Speak the truth
Texas conservatives want to teach schoolchildren that Black people in the America’s earliest days were not suffering slavery, they were “involuntarily relocated.” Why create a tissue of lies and half truths instead of facing the reality of our history? Life is a lot easier when you face the truth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.