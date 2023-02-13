Back to the future
I forgot to “thank” our mayor for bringing Methuen a 21st Century trash removable system. Prior to this system, one truck and one (sometimes two) workers would come down the street, make one pass and take away almost anything that I could drag to the curb and it would be picked up. Now we have one truck making two passes picking only the barrels. If it is not in the barrel it is not picked up. Is the town saving money? I like the old system.
Paul Sparta Methuen Comapare and contrast
Sunday’s letters to the editor were stunning examples of where supporters of our two political parties are today. Side by side, Nick McNulty and Sandra Brown made their cases. Mr. McNulty’s was a well-worded, finely crafted example of conservative appreciation for healthy debate. Ms. Brown’s was a loose collection of GOP tropes ranging from white supremacy to alignment with Russia, Jan. 6 and Nazism, MSNBC talking points and Trump derangement syndrome on full display.
Ryan McNamara Salem, N.H.
