Should be embarrassed
Trumpers have no shame, no sense of embarrassment. But what remains of Republican leadership is shameful. They pander to knuckleheads (Hershal Walker), loud-mouthed narcissists (Boebert and Green), white supremacists (Doug Mastriano), and arrogant bullies (Blake Masters). Dan Bolduc, Kari Lake, and an odd bunch of domestic terrorists, insurrectionists, and fools led by arch white collar criminal Donald Trump. If hapless Merrick Garland doesn’t indict Trump with the full force of DOJ, he should resign.
Michael Veves
Haverhill
Listen to the quiet
This could be a time of redemption for the Republican Party — the chance to disconnect Trumpmania from the Republican ethos and get back to representing their people by legislating policy to strengthen our democracy, rather than serving an autocrat bent on destroying it.
William Kolbe
Andover
Thanks for veterans event
Thank you to Joe Faro and his staff at Tuscan Kitchen for an extraordinary Veterans’ Day lunch. The food was incredible, the staff was friendly and welcoming, and every detail, down to the youngsters who greeted us and opened the front doors, was wonderful and so very much appreciated. Well done, Mr Faro.
Joan Prisco
Haverhill
