Let there be books
The Republican-created, billionaire-funded, astroturf Mothers for Liberty is a perfect example of Orwellian doublespeak and creating the memory hole because they are the exact opposite. They are devoted to taking away children’s liberty to read what they want and to learn about the full context of American history. Make sure that none of them land on your local school board.
Michael Bleiweiss Methuen
Come back to reality
After reading Sunday’s Sound Offs by our two academics, who seem to be in a contest to see who can insult and demonize our former president the most, l’ve concluded that they live in a very dark place. Very dark. In order to escape they should drop to their knees and repeat three times, “DJT forgive me; DJT show me the truth; DJT save our nation.” The light will shine, the doors will burst open, the angels will sing and you will be free, free, from the delusions.
Paul Sparta Methuen
