Lights, camera, action
Someone hit my truck in Haverhill’s Central Plaza Haverhill causing over $2,000 damage. Thanks to no cameras in parking lot, it cost me my $500 deductible to fix.
Parker will do it right
Brandon Parker is great selection to assist Eileen Doherty at Haverhill’s Nettle School. Like her, he will take no nonsense from Haverhill’s ill-disciplined students. With a dedicated veteran staff and enthusiastic young teachers and a beloved officer Nicole, Nettle students will learn manners, limits, politeness, and good sense.
Price check
Next trip to the grocery store do some simple arithmetic. Figure the percentage increases on your regular items. You will be shocked. You ought to be angry. It is not merely about “inflation,” cost increases or supply chain problems. There is a large helping of taking advantage and naked profiteering.
I disapprove
His handling of COVID is the only issue where Biden rates positive. There’s an election coming and Democrats need more mail-in balloting. Pharmaceutical companies need another round of record profits. Oh look! Here comes another variant. Wake up people.
Irritated with cartoon
Your Wednesday editorial page “cartoon” was about the most obnoxious to date.
Environmentalists? Not
Massachusetts will soon be power short cutting back on air conditioning. The Sierra Club fought against the Maine Hydroelectric bill which would have brought clean, sustainable power from Canada to Massachusetts. So much for the Sierra Club contributions to our environment
Numbers are off
I just have a question, where does the person in charge of the stock market column get their information? Every single day the stock prices are wrong and this has been going on for quite awhile. Maybe they might want to google stock prices. That would be really helpful.
Waiting for accident?
When will the Methuen DPW replace the missing blinking yellow light on West Street near the Pelham Street intersection? The pole was knocked down months ago. The fact the pole was knocked down by a vehicle shows the need for the light’s replacement. Are they waiting for a major accident?
Can’t count on it
Yes, it is fortunate a “good guy with a gun” was there to stop the shooter at the Indiana mall. But we can’t count on that every time, can we? That’s unless every single person in America carries a gun at all times. Is that freedom? Or a horrible dystopia?
The big liar
Trump lied throughout the four years he was in office. And did you forget the Big Lie? There was no fraud, it was a fair election. Please come out of your Trump coma so we can start getting along again.
Commented
