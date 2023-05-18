The real problems
We’ve got an economy in collapse, an open border, a potential war with nuclear weapons, and exploding debt. Meanwhile citizens are attacked on the streets, stores are looted and cops are maligned for doing their jobs. But Sandra Brown and Michael Veves want you to believe “white supremacy” is our biggest problem. If Christopher Wray says it, it must be true. After all, the FBI wouldn’t mislead the public at the behest of Democrats right?
Ryan McNamara Salem, N.H.
Ghost writer?
How is it possible Ryan McNamara can continue with statements implying white supremacy associated with evangelical Christians, militia movements and hate groups is not America’s greatest threat? The Jan. 6 rioters were nearly all white with a desire to overthrow the government violently. Perhaps McNamara does not exist? Maybe another Trump supporter writes the columns? No one could possibly want his name associated with the things he writes.
Kim Casey Haverhill
