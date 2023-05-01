This week in Biden’s America …
The economy continued its downward spiral. We inched closer to WWIII with Russia. Mortgages will cost more for borrowers with better credit scores in order to subsidize those with lower scores. Karine Jean-Pierre falsely claimed Republicans want to defund the Border Patrol. Fox fired Tucker Carlson. AOC proudly declared that “deplatforming works.” And geriatric Joe Biden announced his reelection bid. Just another banner week in the United Socialist States of America.
Ryan McNamara Salem, N.H.
The left’s war on women
While a growing number of Democrats ask for Dianne Feinstein to step down from her Senate seat due to her absence and other issues incidental to her declining mental health, there are no such calls for similarly mentally incapacitated John Fetterman or Joe Biden to do the same.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.