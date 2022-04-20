Virus numbers please
Why doesn’t Haverhill update its COVID-19 numbers on the website? We want to know what is happening.
Politics and photo opps
Pavel Payano must be running for a new office. He showed up for a photo opportunity and news conference about the disastrous fire on Cosby Street last week. Pavel only shows up in south Lawrence when it fits his political career. He is suppose to represent all the city.
The root of violence
I’m sick of hearing violence is the fault of the pandemic. Maybe it’s related to young people playing violent video games and watch violence on TV. Have you seen Netflix’s “The 100,” or seen the police shows? Not a scene goes by without a shooting, stabbing, beheading, or suicide. We have allowed youth to digest this, and it is now rearing its ugly head in our schools, malls and airplanes. It doesn’t take a psychiatric genius to figure this out.
Humans are social
Masks, on planes and elsewhere, are not a costless intervention. They impede communication at a time when Americans are more isolated than ever. Talking with strangers is part of building community, and masks discourage that. Look no further than the rising violence and bizarre behavior for proof.
Fast-acting Democrats
I miss the old days when Democrats were slowly destroying our country. Now they are doing so rapidly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.