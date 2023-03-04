Letter spot-on
Walter Hamilton’s letter, “What it really means to be ‘woke’ “ (Thursday, March 2) nails how today’s Republicans – Florida’s DeSantis, Ted Cruz and Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Greene to name a few, use attacks on being ‘woke’ to camouflage their bigotry, racism and hostility toward anyone who speaks or teaches the truth about the systemic racism and bigotry that still exists in our country. When you hear Republicans attack being “woke,” it’s their way of pandering to the white supremacist crowd.
Bob Pokress
Andover
Enjoyable column
With all the bad news out there, I look forward to reading Scott Kerman’s lighthearted, humorous column every week! Keep up the good work Scott!
Janet Licciardi
Haverhill
