A son’s regret
Unknown to me, my mother was evicted from public housing for the flimsiest of reasons while I was serving in Vietnam. I survived that war. My mother didn’t and died horribly because of that eviction. I returned to Vietnam after her funeral to finish my tour of duty believing that if I hadn’t volunteered to serve I could have been home to resolve that eviction situation.
Paul Daigneault Methuen
Just not true
Biden said “Your right to choose is on the ballot. Your right to vote is on the ballot. Social Security and Medicare are on the ballot”. Lies, lies, lies and more lies. How anyone can believe these liars at this point is beyond me.
Will Cronin Methuen
But this is true
MAGA Trumpers are dismissed as uneducated hicks with a middle-school reading level who never read an American history book. They say MAGAs are ignorant, that they cannot analyze complex problems or synthesize points of view; that they lack reasoning skills; and they turn their shame at their own ignorance into a badge of honor. You know what? It’s true! Just ask Hershal ‘Dumbell’ Walker.
Michael Veves Haverhill
Prepare for regret
So the voters of Massachusetts elected to charge millionaires an additional 4% tax on earnings over $1 million. What happens when the millionaires leave the state and the state loses existing tax. Oh, it’s OK because people who own homes worth $750,000 in about 10 to 15 years will be worth over a million can pick up the slack. Not a smart move, people.
Steven Zottu Bradford
