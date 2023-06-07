Get out and vote

Only 5,700 out of 47,000 registered voters turned out or responded to the recent ballot question on building a new Consentino School with a tax override, so when your taxes increase you only have yourself to blame !

Tom Riley

Haverhill

Give him some slack

McNamara, of course many of us will vote for Joe Biden, because he is a decent man who believes the law is important – unlike any one of his potential opponents. A man can make an occasional misstep and maintain his inner sense of decency.

Greg Coleman

Haverhill

