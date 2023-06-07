Get out and vote
Only 5,700 out of 47,000 registered voters turned out or responded to the recent ballot question on building a new Consentino School with a tax override, so when your taxes increase you only have yourself to blame !
Tom Riley
Haverhill
Give him some slack
McNamara, of course many of us will vote for Joe Biden, because he is a decent man who believes the law is important – unlike any one of his potential opponents. A man can make an occasional misstep and maintain his inner sense of decency.
Greg Coleman
Haverhill
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.