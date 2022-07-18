Great work in Plaistow
Plaistow Animal Control, thank you for coming out the same day I called to remove two dead animals on Route 121A. You do a great job.
Lawrence question
I’m just wondering if a new police station is being built in Lawrence.
US already great
At just about every turn, Donald Trump’s behavior and endless lies have made chumps out of people who genuinely want to believe in something. Make America Great Again is no more than a marketing ploy. America has always been great and still is, despite his attempts to destroy it.
Get it together, kiddos
I don’t know what is wrong with young people today. Years ago people took a bath and did their hair nice and wore clean clothes and made an effort. Nowadays people don’t even take a bath. They wear torn-up jeans and shirts with food stains. Make an effort people.
Disagree with letter
Writer Sandra Brown’s recent letter to the editor is wrong on every point. She conflates illegal and legal immigration, voiding the rule of law and secure borders. Second, she ignores the right to life of the unborn child in an abortion. Lastly, she believes the climate doomsayers.
Vet funds were surplus
It’s ridiculous for anyone to suggest that Mayor Neil Perry took funding away from the veterans. The Veterans’ Services Department, along with several other city departments, had a budget surplus at the end of the fiscal year. Get your facts straight instead of trying to sow more political division in Methuen.
What Biden really meant
Joe Biden told an audience in Israel that “the ground is not ripe for peace talks right now.” Getting my Biden translator ring out, that means, “Sorry, I have my hat in hand to ask murderous dictators to give us more oil because I am in the middle of crushing my own country’s domestic energy sector and taking a bit of a hit in the polls as a result.”
Longing for yesteryear
Do you remember the good old days when we had low gas prices, low inflation, low food prices, low energy bills and a secure border? That ended on Jan. 20, 2021, when Ice Cream Joe was installed.
Try more pressing work
Is Haverhill’s biggest priority to plant trees along North Avenue? Nevermind they are under utility wires some already touching them. Fill some potholes on North Avenue first, Jimmy. I’m sure there are more pressing jobs to be done than having a crew, a backhoe and three trucks planting trees.
