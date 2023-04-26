Law has no teeth
I just paid $190 for a cleaning, and $400 for two “surface fillings” — and I have dental insurance! Didn’t we pass a fair pricing initiative ballot question last election?
Tom Riley Haverhill
DeSantis, help yourself
Florida Gov. DeSantis says we’re too woke if we help people by banning assault weapons; we’re too woke if we fight censorship in school libraries; too woke if we discuss sexuality; and Disney is too woke for having the audacity to disagree with his Nazi-like policies. Well, perhaps we are too woke to give his state money for natural disasters, and leave it to the state to decide as he often requests.
Greg Coleman Haverhill
It’s an illusion
It’s not Trump’s lies that are as damaging as the myth he creates: illogical, persistently, repetitive, unnerving. Elections he doesn’t win are “rigged.” Women he assaulted are alarmist females. Contracts with companies he did not honor were worthless. He appeals to our lower-level thinking skills, literal language of the ill educated. Doctors, nurses, teachers, professors, actors, Democrats, Republicans cannot be trusted. Only the great and powerful Trump can fix things.
Kim Casey Haverhill
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.