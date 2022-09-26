To ‘please explain’
They’re walking in because Joe Biden is letting them. He thinks they will all be voters for the Democrats, even though they are not eligible to vote. Oh, that’s his next move I guess, to give them the right to vote.
To ‘shameful behavior’
You asked what the difference is between Hitler putting Jews on trains and Abbott and Desantis putting migrants on buses and planes. I ask, is Martha’s Vineyard an extermination camp?
Charlie and the Dems
As October approaches, the rest of America looks at Massachusetts, New York, Illinois and California voters preparing to go to the polls much as we would pass Charlie Sheen in the airport as he heads for a Vegas-bound plane. Like Charlie heading for Sin City, we all know these blue-state voters are about to go do silly things at the polls creating messes the rest of us will have to deal with.
Trump’s new tactic
One-term president Trump has turned to openly aligning with the “Proud Boys” and others like them. This means he knows his base is shrinking as Republicans bail out on him, so he is preparing to provoke the use of violence in the next election.
But are they vaccinated?
I agree with Gov. DeSantis. These illegals should go where they are wanted and welcome. I hope they are vaccinated against COVID. Also the uptick in polio cases is worrisome, so hopefully they are up to date with those shots.
The bossy GOP
Republicans want to tell you what books you can read, what history you can learn, what words you can say, what you can do with your uterus, what gender you are, and who you can love. Now, tell me more about how Democrats are coming for your freedoms?
We can’t hear you
It is surreal watching Democrats burn down the American economy and her social fabric over the past two years, then stand upon the ashes screaming in working-class faces about “MAGA Republicans!”; “Gender Affirming Therapy!”; “Critical Race Theory!”; and “White Supremacy!” Do they think we are as easily distracted as the voters in their party?
A piece of advice
I think a good rule of thumb is, don’t vote for people who are more worked up about “woke” math books than about the theft of nuclear secrets.
2nd Amendment up next?
Many Democrats are now obtaining their license to carry firearms in response to the nonstop violent attacks committed across the country, such as the grocery store shooting in Buffalo. How much do you want to bet that we see Republicans trying to suppress the Second Amendment in the coming years?
Big disappointment, Celtics
Pretty sad when an employer can dictate and control your personal life like the Boston Celtics and Ime Udoka.
Comcast turnaround
Just amazing that since Haverhill announced new cable competition, I’m now receiving multiple phone calls at both my home and business from Comcast for suddenly reduced rate plans for the first time in 20 years. Competition, what a wonderful thing.
