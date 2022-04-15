Trump immigration policies ‘disastrous’
Let’s be factual regarding Trump’s immigration policies. The Trump administration sought to reduce legal immigration. He did not reduce illegal immigration. Trump oversaw the collapse of interior immigration enforcement in 2020 as the removal of illegals was the lowest since ICE was created in 2003. Immigration under Trump was disastrous.
Ex-president made US ‘laughing stock’
Trump? I gagged when I read the post that under Trump we had our finest hour! He nearly destroyed this country, he wanted to be a dictator, he wanted only white people in the country, he alienated all our allies, he made us the laughing stock of the world
Democrats don’t reflect values
Watching Democrats rip their hair out over the possibility that free speech might return to the internet tells you all you need to know about how far they have drifted away from core American values.
No cash, no fun
Nostalgia is dead now that Fenway Park has gone completely cashless. Gone are the days a fan could sit in the stands and yell to a vendor for a hot dog and have both the cash and food passed down the line. Now you just need to flash your plastic and risk your information being exposed. All the sentimental things about the park are eroding as fast as the infield grass is being cut.
Not ‘good old days’
Just a little question to that Trump-bashing Sound Off writer titled “the bad old days”: Would you call these “the good old days?” If so you must be living in a world without news. Oh wait you must be watching CNN or MSNBC
Conservatives thank Biden, Pelosi
Us conservatives should be thankful for Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi — they are ensuring we will never see another Democrat president or congressional majority in our lifetimes.
Mask mandates not science
Visiting medical corporations for routine medical care, I notice they all still have their own capricious mask mandates in place. Because Democrats follow the science until they disagree with it.
