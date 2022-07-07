Fireworks on the cheap?
Here in Methuen our fireworks are not till July 9? Is that because the mayor gave out those mistaken ARPA employee bonuses? Then he had to dip into accounts to pay back the wrongful payments. Now we have to get the fireworks on a clearance sale? Sad management practices.
Mess under bridge not new
The trash and dumping under the Casey Bridge in Lawrence didn’t happen overnight. The mayor has to be responsible along with DPW, police, fire, and inspectional services. Homeless camps must not be tolerated anywhere. Get them help, housing, shelters, detox, and health services. The Eagle Tribune should have exposed this years ago.
I say ‘stay alive’
At age 70, I can remember saying to people “goodbye and be well.” But now I say “goodbye, stay alive” thanks to Republicans not having the fortitude to ban assault rifles. With Republicans it’s the almighty dollar first, power second. Human life doesn’t enter into the equation anymore.
To ‘better to fix’
I was born here, and people do need to do the right thing. They need to defend themselves and the ones they are with. Mental health is the issue here, period. Teachers are not police, agreed. However they are first responders. Equip them for the job.
Teaching US hate
When the media and politicians tell you to hate your country and the people who celebrate it are racists, Nazis and the like, you might get an easily manipulated young person to hate so much he shoots into a July 4 crowd.
Kudos to bravery
Cassidy Hutchinson had the guts to tell America what she knew about Jan. 6, much of it firsthand. She is now facing security threats for being a responsible adult. Those who dispute her testimony can tell their own version under oath, but so far they’re not. Gee, I wonder why.
To ‘guns off street’
Yeah. This is the conservatives’ fault? First off, they’re not automatic, they’re semi-automatic! Instead of abolishing them, why don’t we abolish fools instead? Republicans don’t want people to die. But if we listen to the liberals we certainly will! Wake up before it’s too late.
Tax cuts for the rich
I feel so badly for the greedy millionaire Salem real estate developer worried about a rollback of the 2017 tax cuts. This was Trump’s tax cuts for the rich passed without one Democratic vote in the House or Senate. These cuts favored the rich, and increased taxes on rest.
