Where’s our piece of pie?
Massachusetts had just days to spend $80 million in COVID funds or lose it all. Why isn’t Haverhill getting a portion? Andover and Lawrence are getting money. Did Congresswoman Trahan and Representative Vargas know about the $80M that had to be spent? Haverhill needs a deteriorating bridge replaced. Extra state money will help.
Deborah Chambers Haverhill
A lesson for Congress
During my annual corporate insider trading training this year we were informed, “Your spouse may be subjected to these rules and regulations as well.” Wow, my corporation has tighter controls against insider trading than the U.S. Congress under Nancy Pelosi did!
Nick McNulty Windham
What about us?
This Republican party of today has some strange idea of governing. They attack Democrats; they attack the Department of Justice; they attack the Biden family; they attack the Capitol; they attack women’s rights; they attack Black voters rights; they attack books. Do your job. You were elected to govern for the good of the people. The people, remember us?
Greg Coleman Haverhill
