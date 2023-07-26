Supportive evidence, please
Okay Nick McNulty: You accused Joe Biden of bringing down the Constitution. Please explain how this is happening and provide all the necessary evidence to support this slanderous claim.
Greg Coleman Haverhill
About those fires …
How many hundreds of thousands or millions of acres of forest have to burn before people realize the importance of trees to our existence? I’ve actually wondered if people set forest fires on purpose to help with the global climate change agenda? A desert is hot, a forest is cool. I’m just sayin’.
Cynthia Caler Haverhill
The alternative Nixon years
What we all see unfolding in our news feeds daily (or often, what we don’t see) confirms what many of us have suspected for decades; had Richard Nixon been a registered Democrat, an incurious press would have not only ignored his crimes, they’d have actively helped to conceal them in efforts to try to get him reelected.
Nick McNulty Windham
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.