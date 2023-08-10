Good stuff, Walters and Cook
Congratulations, well done, and thank you to Thomas Walters and Michael Cook for their Opinion Page submissions in the Monday edition of The Eagle-Tribune.
Greg Coleman
Haverhill
Fan of Xenakis
Ted Xenakis is always right on. It may be opinion but his articles are thoroughly well written and based on actual fact. Unlike Ted, some contributors just keep on spewing out the same old anti-Trump media talking points. Ted is right on.
John Wezesa
Haverhill
C’mon, ‘Spread the Wealth!’
How about a game called “Spread the Wealth?” These large jackpot games can help many more families if they would draw a new set of numbers for every $5 million. Draw a set of numbers, it pays $5 million. Draw another set, it pays $5 million. Draw another set, no winner, the game stops until the next drawing night. The jackpots would still build. If the jackpot is under $5 million, there’s no drawing until it reaches $5 million. No smaller prizes, no free tickets. Just $5-million-dollar payouts.
Mike Marcello
Methuen
What a mess
I completely disagree with Greg Coleman’s submissions. Look at this country right now: open borders are a mess, migrants have no place to go. The cities they are sent to can’t keep up. Biden has no plan – just let them keep coming to ensure more democratic votes. The economy is horrible. People who can’t afford rent anymore will soon be on the street. And I have never in my 67 years been more afraid of nuclear war.
Laurie Cross
Haverhill
