The wisdom of age
The front-page article on the president’s re-election bid said most people, especially the older ones, favor Biden’s re-election. An example was given of a 73-year-old woman who said she was happy with Biden. I would have said the same thing in my 70s. Now that I’m in my mid- 80s, I disagree! The group who should be polled are the 80-plus-year-olds. They are the experts on aging.
Arlene Cox
North Andover
Can’t find the word
What is it Albert Einstein said about sending the same people back to Washington D.C. every year and expecting different results?
Nick McNulty
Windham
Just the facts, please
For over two years, we have been fed one version of what happened Jan. 6, 2021. Last week, a second version was portrayed by Fox News, and for doing so, some want to shut the network down. Reuters continues to claim five people died on this day, but it was one – Ashley Babbit, shot by a Capitol police officer. I am sick of all the editing and media manipulation.
Mark Coryea
Atkinson
Truth be told …
Two thousand Sieg Heiling Trump cult domestic terrorists conducted a violent insurrection Jan. 6, 2021. Video evidence shows they wanted to murder the speaker of the House and vice president in an attempted political coup. They vandalized and looted the Capitol, caused serious injuries to over 130 Capitol police, and the death of four. Hundreds of those domestic terrorists have been arrested with almost all being convicted so far and doing jail time.
Bob Pokress
Andover
