Free ride
I agree with Ron Dionne in his weekend Sound Off. This debacle will catapult Trump into the White House in 2024.
Jack Wezesa
Haverhill
Respect the law
“I got him the nomination,” Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity. “By the way: (He) could have never gotten the nomination. He would either be working in a pizza parlor place or a law office right now.” So he equates a person who studied law to the skill level of a pizza maker. No offense, pizza makers. Trump has no respect for law and a casual relationship to the truth.
Greg Coleman
Haverhill
