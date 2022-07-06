Why no one beeped
Bill Burt’s patriotic column on the Opinion page Sunday made me laugh. Maybe if he had not made his support for the insurrectionist, criminal President Trump so clear in his so-called sports column then maybe more people would’ve beeped. My flag will only go up again when Trump and his crooks are in jail.
Head for greener grass
If I had a child graduating high school, I would encourage him to leave the United States for a country that provides better health care, better education, women’s rights, and is not awash in Trumpian criminality. After he became a citizen, I would leave the country too, permanently.
Hutchinson testimony ridiculous
Wow, what a Kangaroo Court the House of Representatives is running on the Jan. 6 investigation. Taking second- and third-hand testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson is a travesty and should not even be considered.
Better to fix than run
To those who say, “if you don’t like it here, leave,” I offer this. Because you were born here does not mean everything here is perfect. People have to do the right thing. Opinions might be wrong. Teachers are not police and guns in classrooms could make it worse.
Narcissist supremacists
White supremacist groups calling themselves “Patriots” would be laughable if it wasn’t so sad. A person who wants to limit the contributions of non-white citizens to the greatness of America is in love with themselves, not our country.
Get the guns off streets
Another mass shooting – this time in Illinois at a parade. Let’s face it. Until conservative Republicans start to abolish automatic weapons, and make it illegal to carry, we are returning to the old Wild West. Do Republicans want people to die? First COVID, now guns.
To ‘Trump is great’
… and never lied. It’s time to start reading the facts. Trump, himself, is one huge lie and the other. And yet, he was as unAmerican as anyone ever was. He literally took his presidency right out of Hitler’s book.
A dump, not donation bin
“Clothing Bins” at YMCA on Haverhill Street in Methuen and illegal dumping: old couches, old mattresses, unboxed books. These have been here only two weeks and they are overflowing with household trash. The residents deserve better than to have to look at this dumping site on a daily basis.
To ‘thanks Hassan’
I appreciate the writer’s reminder of New Hampshire’s motto, “Live Free or Die.” Baby must live! Science has proven that life begins at conception. We need to get our arms around that fact, and then agree on solutions to an unplanned pregnancy. In the Declaration of Independence, the phrase “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness,” begins with “life.” No one has a right to take another life.
