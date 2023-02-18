Close the wallet
How many more fiscal cliffs do we need to witness before Americans demand their Congress reform entitlements and cut spending?
Nick McNulty Windham
Same opinion of halftime
I agree with Joe D’Amore’s opinion about the Super Bowl halftime show. I don’t consider a distasteful display and creepy dancers “musical entertainment.” Last year’s show was more of the same. The NFL needs to reconsider its choices. They should look back to marching bands or Drum and Bugle Corps. Their music and choreography will amaze and delight the thousands who attend.
Paula Giuffrida Hampstead
Xenakis a pleasure
I would like to say I have thoroughly enjoyed Ted Xenakis’ column. He is a refreshing and well-written addition to the Opinion page. I really like that his columns are comprehensively researched, fact-based, and even entertaining at times.
Catherine Nicol Amesbury
