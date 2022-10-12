Great news!
The Lawrence part of the rail trail is to be completed. This is going to be a wonderful improvement for the city! Thank you Mayor DePena and Rep. Frank Moran. I’m very excited to see this get started.
Ban mail ballots
Universal mail in ballots via COVID fiat are a sham and should be outlawed in every state and territory.
What a mess
Take a look at how dirty and unkept the city of Lawrence looks. It’s a mess with one exception: the area around the mayor’s business interests on Broadway. Clean, crime-free, and well protected. Too bad the rest of the city couldn’t get that kind of attention.
Are you surprised?
Liberal Democrats asked OPEC nations to violate their own national interests to serve ours. The outcome was very predictable.
You make mistakes
Didn’t the fair start on Friday, Sept. 30 and end Monday, Oct. 10? Monday’s paper (page A5) said it started Friday, Oct. 1 and ended Monday, Oct 11. As much as the paper costs and not a lot of news in it, you could as least get your articles correct.
Do homework on questions
After seeing contradicting TV commercials on several upcoming ballot questions, I only hope people do their own research. Secretary Galvin’s Election Division at 1-800-vote (8683) has an informative free booklet.
No need to explain
Why does Methuen City Councilor Finnocario feel the need to stop the city council meeting and clarify for the public everything that happens, as if we the public are stupid. We elect these people to do a job. Just do it.
Opportunity for housing
Wouldn’t it be great if Gov. Sununu would build senior housing on that vacant lot on Westville Road in Plaistow?
No recycling?
Why aren’t apartment buildings, such as Appleton Square Apartments, not recycling? This is only one of many apartment buildings in Methuen that are not recycling. Why is that?
The root of the problem
High food and gas prices. Millions of illegals coming into the U.S. Massive drugs coming in with them. Unimaginable Afghanistan debacle. No-consequence crimes across the country. Destruction of our historical stairs. On and on .… Democrats have caused this. If anyone votes or is a Democrat, you are keeping the problems going.
Boggles the mind
Real Clear Politics reports that 180 out of 435 House races are “Solid Democrat,” including Massachusetts. Thirty-five remain “toss-ups.” Up to 215 congressional districts saw two years of record inflation, foreign policy disasters, an open southern border with an accompanying drug epidemic, and assaults on state sovereignty, and their answer is “thank you Democrats, may I have another?”
