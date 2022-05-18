What’s wrong with ‘woke’
Frightened right-wingers try to make being “woke” sound like a bad thing. Yes, I’m more aware now of racial and other basic injustices in our society. That’s a GOOD thing. Ignorance and denial of the facts always leads to bad results in the end.
Blame it on contamination
The baby formula shortage is due to supply chain issues and a contamination-related plant shutdown and recall by Abbott, the nation’s largest formula maker. If you tried to blame it on President Biden or the Dems, you look pretty foolish.
Not off the hook
Republicans hope to let Trump off scot-free for the insurrection because he’s no longer in power. That’s like acquitting Jeffrey Daumer because he’s full.
Where were the kids?
Neither The Eagle-Tribune story nor the Police Report on D.J. Bettencourt’s domestic assault charge mention if any of their children were home at the time. Enabling for the “good of the family” comes to mind. Further investigation for safety certainty?
Enlightening vote
According to some polls 70% of Americans support Roe v. Wade. The recent Senate vote served a purpose as it makes clear who supports taking away a woman’s right to make her own personal and private medical choices. Voters need to show up at the polls and remove those who undermine reproductive freedom.
Accident waiting to happen
Before the city of Lawrence officials put in the new sidewalks at the corner of Mt. Vernon and South Broadway they should be redesign they way the have it now. There will be many accidents. It’s a treacherous intersection.
Sununu contradictions
Gov. Chris Sununu says he believes in a woman’s right to choose while signing a bill that eliminates abortion. He’s talking out of both sides of his mouth. You have to be a straight white Republican male to exercise your rights in New Hampshire
Pro progress
The people who worried about the Royal Crest project’s impact on the “character of the town” are being ridiculous. This is progress. What do they expect us to put in, a farm? This is a great deal for the town, and an improvement over the current 1970s condos full of asbestos.
More action, less talk
Remember years ago there were commercials on TV in America with a third-world mom holding a malnourished child asking for help? Now if we visit that third-world nation we would probably see a commercial of an American mom holding her child asking for help to feed her child. Biden’s administration has no idea how to be proactive. Let the problem arise and they will talk about the problem, but no solution. But they will talk about it.
