A GOP win
Jim Lyons and Lenny Mirra must be cursing the day they promoted Trump. Both lost. Congratulations to the Mass GOP for electing Amy Carnavale to lead the state GOP as it tries to professionalize itself and elect intellectually minded people who are not cut out of the mold of Trump or the misogynistic anti choice crowd. Is MassGOP finally getting its head straight? Perhaps.
Michael Veves
Haverhill
It’s the media’s fault
Nick McNulty was spot on in his letter to the editor Thursday. I couldn’t have said it better. I keep saying America needs to wake up but I put most of the blame on the dishonest media.
Jack Wezesa
Haverhill
Focus on improvement
I was stunned that the Dunkin’ on Main Street in North Andover closed after over 30 years. The adjacent Post Office is old and dingy. The town has too many empty storefronts and commercial buildings. This trend is more than the result of the pandemic. We need a committee of accomplished business leaders, the Select Board, and state and U.S. elected officials to work to reverse this.
Donna Fournier Cuomo
North Andover
